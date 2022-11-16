Go to the main site
    President assigns to install 28 seismic stations in Almaty by 2025

    16 November 2022, 13:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting with the residents of Almaty, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to complete installation of 28 seismic stations in Almaty by 2025 with their further integration with Kyrgyzstan’s early warning system, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    «In addition, we must ensure full-fledged operation of integrated warning systems in order to transmit voice messages about emergency situations. Big data should be applied in this work. To do this, the situation center of the local mayor’s office must aggregate the data from video surveillance, road traffic and social infrastructure systems,» Tokayev said.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

