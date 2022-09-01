Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President assigns to improve condition of 95% of local roads
1 September 2022 15:43

President assigns to improve condition of 95% of local roads

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to detect violations in road construction sector and take control over the bitumen supply issue.

«I have commissioned to improve at least 95% of local roads. The Government must take this issues under its direct control. The violations in road construction sector must be detected,» he said presenting his Address to the Nation today.

The President criticized the Government for the shortage of bitumen in the oil producing country.


