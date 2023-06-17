Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President assigns to develop Children’s Library program

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 June 2023, 12:50
TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) in Turkistan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the book industry remains one of the key directions in the ideological activity, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State stressed the need to raise efficiency of the information policy and develop creative industry. Mass media is an important institution for all-round modernization of the country and acts as an effective communication medium between the power and citizens, a key conductor of variety of opinions, and a reliable barometer of public moods.

The Head of State stressed that products from oversees predominate at Kazakhstan’s market with about 90% of fiction coming from abroad. It is very important to publish as many books as possible that reflect the country’s specifics and meet the national interests.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to start developing a new Children’s Library program. It is necessary to form a special list of books embracing various genres and periods of the Kazakh literature. The books from this list should be available to all children.


Education    President of Kazakhstan    Ulttyq Qurultay  
