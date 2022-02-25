President assigns tasks to new head of Anti-Corruption Agency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the senior staff of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan, introduced its new head Olzhas Bektenov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Tokayev thanked outgoing Marat Akhmetzhanov for the work done, wishing him success in his new job.

The President set the priority tasks to ensure the inevitability of accountability for corruption crimes, increase the ideology of intolerance to corruption in the society, and change a negative perception of civil service in the society. He also stated that special attention should be paid to returning the stolen assets of the country.

According to the Head of State the implementation of the Anti-Corruption Policy Concept for 2022/26 providing for concrete steps in the sphere is the important part of qualitative change of the situation.