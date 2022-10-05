President assigns Government to elaborate decision on Pavlodar region’s gasification

PAVLODAR. KAZINFROM The Government must elaborate a decision on the ways of gasification of Pavlodar region, as a matter of priority. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the meeting with the residents of the region today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«We have launched the Program of intra-country values and export-oriented productions. The law «On industrial policy» was also adopted, which is called to provide local processing enterprises with raw materials at an affordable price and in a sufficient volume. In whole, the diversification of economy and increasing the list of manufactured products remain a priority objective for all the regions. The target indicators were outlined in my last year Address to the Nation. The export of processing industry goods must be raised 1.5-fold by 2025 and labour productivity must be increased by 30%,» the President said.

He emphasized that industrial development inevitably affects the environment.

«Pavlodar region accounts for one-third of emissions of the country which comprises 700,000 tonnes per annum. The region’s residents, whose daily work ensures industrial growth of the entire country, are concerned about environmental conditions of their native land. Ecological situation is the most important indicator of people’s life quality. It is extremely important to maintain a balance between strengthening the industrial potential and protecting the environment. Let me remind you that Kazakhstan announced its intention to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

«Another priority issue is gasification. The Government must elaborate a decision on the ways of gasification of the region, which is expected to become a significant step towards a full-fledged implementation of the ‘green’ agenda and a real sustainable development,» he added.