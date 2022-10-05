Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President assigns Government to elaborate decision on Pavlodar region’s gasification

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 October 2022, 17:24
President assigns Government to elaborate decision on Pavlodar region’s gasification

PAVLODAR. KAZINFROM The Government must elaborate a decision on the ways of gasification of Pavlodar region, as a matter of priority. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the meeting with the residents of the region today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«We have launched the Program of intra-country values and export-oriented productions. The law «On industrial policy» was also adopted, which is called to provide local processing enterprises with raw materials at an affordable price and in a sufficient volume. In whole, the diversification of economy and increasing the list of manufactured products remain a priority objective for all the regions. The target indicators were outlined in my last year Address to the Nation. The export of processing industry goods must be raised 1.5-fold by 2025 and labour productivity must be increased by 30%,» the President said.

He emphasized that industrial development inevitably affects the environment.

«Pavlodar region accounts for one-third of emissions of the country which comprises 700,000 tonnes per annum. The region’s residents, whose daily work ensures industrial growth of the entire country, are concerned about environmental conditions of their native land. Ecological situation is the most important indicator of people’s life quality. It is extremely important to maintain a balance between strengthening the industrial potential and protecting the environment. Let me remind you that Kazakhstan announced its intention to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

«Another priority issue is gasification. The Government must elaborate a decision on the ways of gasification of the region, which is expected to become a significant step towards a full-fledged implementation of the ‘green’ agenda and a real sustainable development,» he added.


Pavlodar region   Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events