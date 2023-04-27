Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President assigns Cabinet to carry out analysis of nation-building process

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 April 2023, 13:05
President assigns Cabinet to carry out analysis of nation-building process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government to carry out an analysis of the nation-building process to raise the effectiveness of state policy, Kazinform reports.

«The Cabinet must compile an analytical report on the current state of nation-building process with up-to-date recommendations,» he said.

Alongside, the President pointed out the need of doing researches in this area.

«The indifferent attitude of governmental structures to the researchers’ recommendations, often left without feedback, is, in general, a big topic for a serious conversation. I expect that certain proposals from the relevant ministries and Public Administration Academy will help improve the quality and impact of scientific and analytical work,» he stressed.


