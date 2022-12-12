Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President asks PM if his Cabinet ready to cope with all economic challenges

    12 December 2022, 14:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s extended session of the Cabinet, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a number of tasks for its members, Kazinform reports.

    «The main task of the Government is to address the country’s economic problems. This is a direct responsibility of the Government members, governors, and heads of national companies. I would like to receive an exact answer from Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. In general, can we enter the new year with the current composition of the Government? Will the Government be able to implement the President’s election platform? Will the Government be able to counter all economic challenges arising both within and outside the country? I believe these issues must be thoroughly discussed during the consultations of the Head of State with the Prime Minister and Parliament deputies,» said the President.

    He reminded about the parliamentary elections to be held in Kazakhstan in the first half of 2023.

    «In accordance with the programme of political reforms, the legislative branch and local executive bodies will undergo quality changes. The Government must not stay on the sidelines of these reforms,» he stressed.

    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan should fully provide people with food staples – President
    Kazakh Government urged to promptly deal with heat networks repair in regions
    Regional authorities blamed for loss of promising investment projects
    ‘Brushing problems under the carpet’ attitude led to major consequences - President on Ekibastuz accident
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed
    2 December 12. Today's Birthdays
    3 148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12