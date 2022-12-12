President asks PM if his Cabinet ready to cope with all economic challenges

12 December 2022, 14:47

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s extended session of the Cabinet, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a number of tasks for its members, Kazinform reports.

«The main task of the Government is to address the country’s economic problems. This is a direct responsibility of the Government members, governors, and heads of national companies. I would like to receive an exact answer from Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. In general, can we enter the new year with the current composition of the Government? Will the Government be able to implement the President’s election platform? Will the Government be able to counter all economic challenges arising both within and outside the country? I believe these issues must be thoroughly discussed during the consultations of the Head of State with the Prime Minister and Parliament deputies,» said the President.

He reminded about the parliamentary elections to be held in Kazakhstan in the first half of 2023.

«In accordance with the programme of political reforms, the legislative branch and local executive bodies will undergo quality changes. The Government must not stay on the sidelines of these reforms,» he stressed.

Photo: t.me/bort_01