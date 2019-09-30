Go to the main site
    President arrives in Yerevan to partake in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

    30 September 2019, 21:01

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the city of Yerevan (Republic of Armenia) to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC), according to Berik Uali, press secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    «During the meeting heads of states will discuss priority issues of interstate cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. In addition, Head of State has a number of bilateral meetings planned», Berik Uali’s Facebook account reads.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

