Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

President arrives in France for official visit

29 November 2022, 07:05
President arrives in France for official visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in France for an official visit, Akorda press service reported.

He is expected to hold negotiations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The sides will discuss the prospects of development of strategic partnership in trade-economic, investment and humanitarian spheres.

The Head of State will also hold a number of meetings with business communities of France.


Screen from video


Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana
5,660,997 Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19
COVID-19: 85 test positive, 987 getting treatment in Kazakhstan
Read also
Kazakh President, Russian PM meet in Moscow
Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana
5,660,997 Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19
COVID-19: 85 test positive, 987 getting treatment in Kazakhstan
Freezing weather persists in Kazakhstan Nov 29
November 29. Today's Birthdays
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks
Kazakhstan and Russia have great potential to step up trade, economic cooperation – President
News Partner
Popular
1 President appoints Asset Irgaliyev as head of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms
2 Marat Omarov to helm Competition Protection Agency
3 Kazakhstan and Russia achieved high level of cooperation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
4 New Chairman of Civil Service Agency appointed
5 Ekibastuz TPP accident: Heat supply being restored in 5 social facilities, 17 residential buildings

News