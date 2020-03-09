Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    President approves new concept of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for 2020-2030

    9 March 2020, 12:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved the new concept of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for 2020-2030, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    According to the Akorda, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is tasked to assume measures on the implementation of the Concept in three months. The Presidential Administration will keep under control the implementation of the decree on the Concept of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for 2020-2030.

    The full text of the Concept is available at Akorda official website.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation