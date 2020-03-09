Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President approves new concept of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for 2020-2030

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 March 2020, 12:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has approved the new concept of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for 2020-2030, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

According to the Akorda, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is tasked to assume measures on the implementation of the Concept in three months. The Presidential Administration will keep under control the implementation of the decree on the Concept of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy for 2020-2030.

The full text of the Concept is available at Akorda official website.


