President approves nationwide plan on state-of-the-nation address' implementation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree «On measures on implementation of the State-of-the-Nation Address to the people of Kazakhstan as of 16 March 2022 «New Kazakhstan: The Path of Renewal and Modernization», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.