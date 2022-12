President appoints Oleg Kruk as acting Governor of Pavlodar region

1 December 2022, 11:32

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the presidential decree, Abylkair Skakov has been relieved of the post of the Governor of Pavlodar region.

Oleg Kruk, who was his first deputy, has been appointed as the Acting Governor of the region, Akorda press service reported.

Photo: .gov.kz