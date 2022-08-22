22 August 2022 20:10

President appoints new head of Security Council’s law enforcement system department

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree appointing Azamat Dyussembekov the head of the law enforcement system department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Amangeldy Omarbekov was appointed as the head of the situation center of the Council.