President appoints new ambassadors, permanent representatives

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 September 2020, 17:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree appointing new ambassadors and UN permanent representative, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

Under the decree, Kairat Umarov, former UN Permanent Representative, becomes new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna.

Magzhan Ilyassov is named the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, who previously served as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Askar Zhumagaliyev is now an Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

It is also said that Kairat Sarybay no longer serves as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna and Ambassador to Slovenia.


