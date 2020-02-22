President appoints new Ambassador to Ukraine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a number of appointments, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda.

Darkhan Kaletayev was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Aidarbek Tumatov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Iraq and was concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Palestine.