President appoints Malik Murzalin as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Georgia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Malik Murzalin has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Georgia. He was relieved of his duty as Deputy Chief of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Born on October 31, 1971 in Aktobe, Malik Murzalin is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

He began his career at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation.

From 1996 to 2004, he was the Attaché, Third, Second, First Secretary, Head of Protocol and Foreign policy divisions at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation.

From 2004 to 2006, he worked as Chief of Staff of the Governor of North Kazakhstan region.

From 2006 to 2007, he served as Deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan region.

From 2007 to 2008, he was the First Deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan region.

From 2008 to 2009, he was Deputy Head of the Central Office of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party in Astana.

Since April to May of 2010, he was Advisor to the President of NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC.

From 2010 to 2011, he worked as the Head of the Presidential Affairs Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2011 to 2013, he served as Executive Secretary of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Religious Affairs.

From 2013 to 2017, he was Deputy Chief, First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Affairs Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2017 to 2019, Malik Murzalin served as Mayor of Akmola region.

Since March 19, 2019 he has held the post of the Deputy Chief of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He is awarded with the medal «Eren enbegi ushin» (For distinguished labour).



