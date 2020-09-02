Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    President appoints Kazakhstan’s ambassadors to foreign countries

    2 September 2020, 13:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has designated Kazakhstan’s ambassadors to a number of foreign countries, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    Arman Isagaliyev was appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar. He will no longer serve as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt, to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Republic of Tunisia concurrently.

    Kairat Lama Sharif was named as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

    Kazakhstan’s ambassador to India Yerlan Alimbayev will serve as the country’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Kingdom of Bhutan and the Republic of Maldives concurrently.

    Kazakhstan's ambassador to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov was desgnated as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of North Macedonia.

    Additionally, the president’s press service revealed that Askar Shokybayev and Daulet Yemberdiyev had been relieved of the posts of Kazakhstan's ambassadors to the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait, respectively.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
    Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    5 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously