    President appoints Commander of Aerial Force of the Air Defense Service

    26 September 2022, 11:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Ruslan Kunurov has been appointed Commander of the Aerial Force of the Air Defense Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reports.

    Born in 1970, Ruslan Kunurov is a native of Fedenovka village of Terekti district, West Kazakhstan region.

    He is a first class pilot, military transport aviation pilot, sniper-pilot, pilot of Mi-8МТ, Mi-17V-5, Mi-24, Mi-35М, Mi-171Sh helicopters and Yak-18, AN-26, AN-72 and C-295 planes.

    He also was Chief of Staff of Air Defense Troops of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

