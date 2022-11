President appoints Asset Irgaliyev as head of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms

28 November 2022, 11:26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to appoint Asset Irgaliyev as the Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Strategic Planning and Reforms, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press office.

Photo: primeminister.kz