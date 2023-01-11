President appoints ambassadors to Spain, RSA, and Norway

11 January 2023, 12:09

ASTANA. KAZIFNORM By a presidential decree, Danat Mussayev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Spain, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Yerkin Akhinzhanov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa. Previously, he was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway.

Adil Turssunov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Norway. Previously, he worked as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.