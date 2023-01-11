Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

President appoints ambassadors to Spain, RSA, and Norway

11 January 2023, 12:09
President appoints ambassadors to Spain, RSA, and Norway

ASTANA. KAZIFNORM By a presidential decree, Danat Mussayev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Spain, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Yerkin Akhinzhanov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa. Previously, he was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway.

Adil Turssunov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Norway. Previously, he worked as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.


Related news
Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
Astana Opera to stage Cinderella Jan 17-18
Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
President terminates Andrei Lukin’s powers as Senate deputy
Kazakh PM Smailov pays working visit to Almaty region
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade up 7.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Inflation hit 20.3% in Kazakhstan in 2022
Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea
Youth number reached 6mln in Kazakhstan
Expert considers Kraken most contagious coronavirus variant since pandemic started
Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova upset in WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria
2 Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reaches W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles semis
3 Zhambyl schools switch to distance learning
4 Russia records 4,675 daily COVID cases, 48 deaths — crisis center
5 Canadian doctors pioneer medical procedure to treat inoperable brain tumor

News