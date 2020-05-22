Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President appoints ambassadors to Philippines, Australia

Alzhanova Raushan
22 May 2020, 10:01
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed decrees on the appointment of ambassadors to the Republic of the Philippines and Australia, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of Akorda.

Decrees of the Head of State: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov is concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Philippines;

photo

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Singapore, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to New Zealand Arken Arystanov has been concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Australian Union.

photo


