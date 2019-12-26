Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President appoints a number of senior executives

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
26 December 2019, 11:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By a Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev senior executives of the Agency for financial markets' regulation and development were appointed, Kazinform refers to Akorda.

Oleg Smolyakov is appointed first deputy chairman of the Agency for financial markets' regulation and development;

Nurlan Abdrakhmanov is named deputy chairman of the Agency for financial markets' regulation and development;

Maria Khadjiyeva is assigned to a position of deputy head of the Agency for financial markets' regulation and development;

Akylzhan Baimagambetov is appointed to a post of deputy head of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

Aliya Moldabekova is named deputy chairperson of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals  
