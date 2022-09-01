Go to the main site
    President announces one-time amnesty for January riots participants

    1 September 2022 13:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced amnesty for the participants of January riots, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We need unity of the nation as much as air to breathe. Both the participants of the riots, and law-enforcement officers are the nationals of Kazakhstan. They hope for a fairtrial and forgiveness by society,» the President said at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers.

    The amnesty will not affect key figures of the riots, those accused of committing serious and grave crimes, high treason and coup, he stressed.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address
