President announces cost of agrts signed during Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the agreements signed during the Kazakh-Tajik Business Forum in Astana, Kazinform reports.

«During the Business Forum the sides determined certain steps on implementation of projects in various spheres. Agreements worth 1.8 billion US dollars were signed during the Business Forum. With the consideration of other types of cooperation, this package will increase almost by 800 million US dollars,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the extended meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in the Akorda Palace.

The Kazakh Leader highlighted the importance of development of the cultural and humanitarian ties.

«This is a very important area of our cooperation. The opening of a monument to the famous medieval philosopher and healer Abu Ali ibn Sina... All these achievements are perceived with great enthusiasm by the peoples of the two countries and serve as a vivid example of our close relationship. We agreed to hold the Days of Tajik Culture in Kazakhstan, which will be accompanied with a demonstration of Tajikistan’s achievements in agriculture. I suppose this is a very important event. The Government of Kazakhstan will provide all required conditions for successful implementation of this project,» Tokayev added.



