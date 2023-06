President amends law on issues of Caspian Sea-based activities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the law amending and introducing changes to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on the issues related to the activities at the Caspian Sea, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

