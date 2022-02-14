Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Laws, decrees, orders

    President amends law on international treaties

    14 February 2022, 16:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On international treaties of the Republic of Kazakhstan», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

    Earlier it was reported that the Senate endorsed the draft «On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On international treaties of the Republic of Kazakhstan» approved by the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Parliament Laws, decrees, orders Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week