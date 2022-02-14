Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Laws, decrees, orders

President amends law on international treaties

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 February 2022, 16:33
President amends law on international treaties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On international treaties of the Republic of Kazakhstan», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

Earlier it was reported that the Senate endorsed the draft «On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On international treaties of the Republic of Kazakhstan» approved by the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.
President of Kazakhstan    Parliament   Laws, decrees, orders   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi