President addresses National Council of Public Confidence meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has outlined the role of the National Council in working out initiatives and proposals aimed at the country’s development and modernization, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan said that Kazakhstan will carry out political reforms without running ahead of time.

The Head of State commented on the rumors regarding the transfer of production sites and emphasized once again that Kazakhstani land would not be sold to foreigners.

In his words, our people should not believe rumors that Kazakhstani land will be sold to foreigners or 55 factories will be relocated from a neighboring state and thousands of foreign workers will be attracted to our country.

«Rumors of this kind come from ill-wishers who skillfully manipulate people's patriotic sentiments in order to achieve certain goals. The task of the authorities is to clarify the goals of state policy through dialogue with society. Once again, I want to say that we will not sell our land to foreigners», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

The President noted that Kazakhstan will be open to international cooperation, the best standards and advanced technologies. He also said that all disputed issues will be resolved by consensus.

«I support the proposal to include representatives of the civil sector in the supervisory boards of national companies, socio-entrepreneurial corporations as well as colleges of central government bodies. This will improve transparency including in the quasi-public sector. Members of the National Council propose the widespread practice of «Open Akimat». Indeed, we need to move to new standards of managerial culture…», said the Head of State.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to elaborate in detail the initiatives expressed in the State of the Nation Address within the framework of the National Council working groups.