President addresses Kazakhstanis on current situation in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the people of Kazakhstan on the current situation in the country, Kazinform correspondent cites the Akorda press service.

Addressing the Kazakhstani people, the Kazakh Head of State noted that the situation is quite intense within the country.

«Certain people calling themselves «protesters» in spite of my multiple appeals for tranquility are still igniting the situation in the country. Around half of the country’s territory is covered with unrests, with the city of Almaty hit hard,» said Tokayev in his address to the people of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President noted that mass attacks on law enforcement officials resulting in deaths and injuries are taking place in the city.

«The situation threatens the safety of all citizens of Almaty, which should not be tolerated. The situation has become intense in some other regional centers, therefore a state of emergency was declared in a number of regions, which is essential,» he said.

Tokayev noted that as President he has to protect the safety and peace of our citizens, take care of the integrity of the country. He assured that the measures taken by him aim at the wellbeing of multinational Kazakhstan, however, according to him, they are not enough.

«Therefore, as the Head of State and from today Chairman of the Security Council I intend to act as strict as possible. It is a matter of safety of our citizens,» said the Kazakh President.

In his address, the Head of State noted that he will put forward new proposals on the political transformation of Kazakhstan and that he will maintain his stand towards gradual reforms.