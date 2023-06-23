Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
President addresses Forum of Security Council Secretaries of CA countries and Russia

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 June 2023, 16:36
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty hosted the first meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Central Asia countries and Russia, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his video message to the participants of the Forum, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that in today’s realities the important task for the region is to maintain stability and strengthen security, which includes effective prediction of threats, prompt elaboration of preventive response measures and quality new integrated approaches.

photo

Photo: akorda.kz

At the meeting, the Secretaries of the Security Councils discussed the concrete areas of cooperation amid the current international situation and national interests of the region’s countries.

Gizat Nurdauletov, Aide to the Kazakh President – Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, put forward the top cooperation areas, including assistance in stabilizing the situation in Afghanistan, transport and food security.

Special attention was given to the issues of water security given the importance to preserve the common ecosystem, including in the context of climate change.

Planned bilateral consultations between the Security Councils of Kazakhstan and Russia chaired by Gizat Nurdauletov and Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, which were joined by the heads and members of the relevant government bodies.

The sides discussed interaction in combating terrorism, religious extremism in Central Asia, as well as exchanged views on the current geopolitical situation.

photo


