Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Presentation of Abai’s collection of poems in Georgian held in Tbilisi

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 April 2021, 18:25
Presentation of Abai’s collection of poems in Georgian held in Tbilisi

TBILISI. KAZINFORM - In the House of Writers of Georgia, the presentation of a collection of poems by the Kazakh poet and enlightener Abai Kunanbaiuly was held, published for the first time in the Georgian language. The presentation was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Culture and the Union of Writers, literary circles of Georgia, as well as the Kazakh diplomatic representation, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In her speech, Makvala Gonashvili, the translator of Abai's poems, the Chairwoman of the Writers' Union of Georgia, the laureate of state awards, noted the versatility and depth of Abai's work, which contains the national identity, spirit, and worldview of the Kazakhs. Acquaintance with it will serve to enrich both cultures and bring nation closer to each other.

photo

Gulmira Sultanali, Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Georgia, noted the relevance and demand for the creativity and ideas of Abai Kunanbaiuly in the period of Kazakhstan’s Independence and in the framework of the modernization of her country.

That evening, also presented were the books with poems of Makvala Gonashvili and Galym Zhailybai, published in Kazakhstan and Georgia.

Georgian writers, highly appreciating the translation of Abai's poems into the Georgian language, emphasized the importance of further cooperation between the creative communities of the two countries, including the publication of a bilingual collection of works by Kazakh and Georgian poets and writers.

Kazakh diplomats granted the Union of Writers of Georgia copies of the Anthology of Modern Kazakh Poetry and the Anthology of Modern Kazakh Prose.

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Georgia    Culture   Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty