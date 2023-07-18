Presentation of 1st volume of Nomads trilogy held in Bahia state, Brazil

CACHOEIRA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-Brazil Friendship Forum, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Brazil and the Federal University of Fluminense organized last week a presentation of the first volume of the Brazilian edition of Ilyas Yesenberlin’s book «Nomads» wand a screening of the film «Kazakh Khanate. Diamond Sword», Kazinform reports.

Welcoming addresses and presentations at the event were made by the Executive Director of the Kazakhstan – Brazil Friendship Forum, Professor Edelcio Americo, coordinator of the Center for Asian Studies at the Federal University of Fluminense Ekaterina Volkova and Associate Professor of the Department of Cultural and Media Studies Jorge Cardoso Filho, as well as the Secretary for Cultural Cooperation of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Brazil Beksultan Karpekov, the press office of the Kazakh Embassy in Brazil informed.

During the event, the experts spoke about the history of the formation of the first Kazakh state, emphasizing that the trilogy «Nomads» vividly conveys the spirit of that time, characteristic of the steppe civilization and the formation of the national identity of the Kazakh people. In their opinion, the historical events that took place in the territory of the Great Steppe had a significant impact on the further development of the Eurasian continent. At the same time, the speakers emphasized the importance of Ilyas Esenberlin's work in the history of Kazakhstan, his special role in the development of Kazakh literature and the impact of his works on national self-consciousness and patriotism. The screening of the film aroused a keen interest among the Brazilian audience in the history of the Kazakh people. The audience warmly accepted the film with their prolonged applause in the hope of seeing the continuation of the events described in the film.

This year, Kazakhstan and Brazil are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.