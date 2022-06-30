Go to the main site
    Present parliamentary session coincided with critical period for Kazakhstan – Majilis Speaker

    30 June 2022, 11:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This past period was filled in with milestones and important decisions, Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov said of the Parliament’s activity at the Thursday joint session of chambers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the MPs, Majilis Speaker Koshanov said that today the chambers will wrap up their work and sum up results of the second session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation. Key strategic priorities of the present parliamentary session were defined by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in September 2021 as well as in his recent state-of-the-nation address. The past period of parliamentary activity was filled in with milestones and important decisions.

    Speaker Koshanov stressed that the session coincided with the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, one of the most important holidays in the country and the most important stage in national history consolidating all Kazakhstanis.

    He went on to add that the parliamentary session also coincided with the critical period for the entire Kazakhstani society. The country, according to Koshanov, managed to overcome the two-year pandemic challenge as well as the horror of the unprecedented January tragedy.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

