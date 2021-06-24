Go to the main site
    Presence of Delta variant of novel coronavirus confirmed in Slovakia

    24 June 2021, 15:39

    BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - Laboratories in Slovakia have confirmed the presence of the delta variant of novel coronavirus in the country, Public Health Authority (UVZ) spokesperson Dasa Rackova told TASR on Wednesday.

    «The person concerned hasn’t been in close contact with anyone, hasn’t been admitted to hospital and is observing all anti-epidemic measures,» said Slovakia’s chief hygienist Jan Mikas.

    Virologist Boris Klempa of the Biomedical Centre of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) said that the variant was identified in a sample from a person who arrived in Slovakia from Russia. Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky (an OLaNO nominee) also confirmed this for TASR before the Government session. He thinks that the individual may have become infected when attending a European Championships football match in St. Petersburg.

    According to molecular biologist Anna Kalinakova, the delta variant is classified as a «variant of concern», i.e. one that demands special attention due to the pace and manner of how it spreads and immune system responses.

    Chief hygienist Jan Mikas in this connection stressed the extreme importance of caution and adherence to preventive rules currently in place within the country and abroad.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

