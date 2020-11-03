Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Preparedness plan for potential COVID-19 wave finalized in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 November 2020, 13:38
Preparedness plan for potential COVID-19 wave finalized in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Farida Agibayeva, Director of the City Polyclinic No.8 in Almaty city, talked about the work algorithms during and readiness for the possible new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic at the regional communications service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city has timely taken all steps to get prepared for a new possible wave of COVID-19 following the instructions of Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

According to Ms Agibayeva, as part of the city hospitals’ work algorithms the preparedness plan for a new wave of COVID-19 taking into account resources both tangibles and intangible has been finalized; checklists to assess the level of preparedness by core and support processes have been compiled; routes of patients with SARS, COVID-19 are in place.

In her words, there is a demand for registrars at call centers during the second wave of COVID-19 (6 persons), additional paramedical teams in emergency rooms (up to 3 main teams, 1 reserve one), and ambulances (2).

She went on to say that a mobile medical team made up of profile specialists also to carry out miniinvasive manipulations at home as well as laboratory and instrumental examinations at home is to be formed, in needed.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires