Preparedness plan for potential COVID-19 wave finalized in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Farida Agibayeva, Director of the City Polyclinic No.8 in Almaty city, talked about the work algorithms during and readiness for the possible new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic at the regional communications service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city has timely taken all steps to get prepared for a new possible wave of COVID-19 following the instructions of Mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

According to Ms Agibayeva, as part of the city hospitals’ work algorithms the preparedness plan for a new wave of COVID-19 taking into account resources both tangibles and intangible has been finalized; checklists to assess the level of preparedness by core and support processes have been compiled; routes of patients with SARS, COVID-19 are in place.

In her words, there is a demand for registrars at call centers during the second wave of COVID-19 (6 persons), additional paramedical teams in emergency rooms (up to 3 main teams, 1 reserve one), and ambulances (2).

She went on to say that a mobile medical team made up of profile specialists also to carry out miniinvasive manipulations at home as well as laboratory and instrumental examinations at home is to be formed, in needed.