Preparations for Kazakh President’s visit to China discussed in Beijing

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 August 2019, 09:58
BEIJING. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with Vice Foreign Minister of China Le Yucheng, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakh MFA press service, the sides discussed the state and prospects of cooperation in political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres as well as the ways of implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

The meeting also focused on discussion of the preparation for the forthcoming first state visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China in September 2019. The Chinese diplomat highly praised the contribution of the Head of State to the formation and development of the Kazakh-Chinese relations.

The sides also debated the calendar of numerous international events and schedule of mutual visits slated for the second half of 2019. For the purpose of maintaining a positive dynamics of the Kazakh-Chinese relations and all-round strategic partnership, the parties agreed to maintain regular political, inter-parliamentary, inter-party, inter-governmental and inter-departmental contacts.

Earlier, it was reported that on September 11-12, the Head of State will pay a visit to China.

