Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Premier orders to make officials accountable for baseless food prices growth

    18 November 2019, 11:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin instructed to make several deputy ministers and Akims responsible for baseless price increase for socially significant products, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «There is a need to establish a working group from interested state bodies and develop a package of short and medium-term measures within one week. I assign the Prime Minister’s Department within three days to submit a document on disciplinary actions against Vice Minister of Agriculture and National Economy, Trade and Integration who are responsible for preventing food price increase. In addition, it is necessary to bring to account deputies of governors of Aktobe, Petropavlovsk, Kokshetau, Taraz, and Zhambyl regions», Askar Mamin said at a government meeting.

    It was noted that increased food prices are observed in all regions of Kazakhstan. The maximum price increase for socially significant goods was recorded in Atyrau, Pavlodar, Zhambyl regions and in the capital.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Social support Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry