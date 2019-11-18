Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Premier orders to make officials accountable for baseless food prices growth

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
18 November 2019, 11:54
Premier orders to make officials accountable for baseless food prices growth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin instructed to make several deputy ministers and Akims responsible for baseless price increase for socially significant products, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«There is a need to establish a working group from interested state bodies and develop a package of short and medium-term measures within one week. I assign the Prime Minister’s Department within three days to submit a document on disciplinary actions against Vice Minister of Agriculture and National Economy, Trade and Integration who are responsible for preventing food price increase. In addition, it is necessary to bring to account deputies of governors of Aktobe, Petropavlovsk, Kokshetau, Taraz, and Zhambyl regions», Askar Mamin said at a government meeting.

It was noted that increased food prices are observed in all regions of Kazakhstan. The maximum price increase for socially significant goods was recorded in Atyrau, Pavlodar, Zhambyl regions and in the capital.

Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Social support   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays