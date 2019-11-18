Premier orders to make officials accountable for baseless food prices growth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin instructed to make several deputy ministers and Akims responsible for baseless price increase for socially significant products, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«There is a need to establish a working group from interested state bodies and develop a package of short and medium-term measures within one week. I assign the Prime Minister’s Department within three days to submit a document on disciplinary actions against Vice Minister of Agriculture and National Economy, Trade and Integration who are responsible for preventing food price increase. In addition, it is necessary to bring to account deputies of governors of Aktobe, Petropavlovsk, Kokshetau, Taraz, and Zhambyl regions», Askar Mamin said at a government meeting.

It was noted that increased food prices are observed in all regions of Kazakhstan. The maximum price increase for socially significant goods was recorded in Atyrau, Pavlodar, Zhambyl regions and in the capital.