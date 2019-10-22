Premier Mamin summed up Nurly Zhol program results

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin summed up the main results of the Nurly Zhol program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, the effective transport and logistics system was built as part of the first Nurly Zhol program.

«As noted by Nursultan Nazarbayev during the recent session of the Nur Otan faction, the new five-year plan of the program is one of the fundamental state programs. It is aimed at further development of the transport infrastructure and the transit potential of the country», the Prime Minister emphasized.

In this regard, the Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry for Industry and Infrastructure Development to ensure the adoption of the draft program by the end of the current year.