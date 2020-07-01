Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Premier League resumes matches in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
1 July 2020, 21:09
Premier League resumes matches in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Premier League matches have been resumed in Kazakhstan with first football matches played today, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakh Premier League matches had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first resumed games have been played today at 06.00 pm local time between the following local football clubs: Kyzylzhar - Okzhetpes, Kairat - Zhetysu, Tabol - Caspiy, Kaisar - Taraz, and Ordabasy - Shakhter Karagandy.

The matches are played fan-free and with strict sanitary rules in place.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Football  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023