Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Preliminary voter turnover during parliamentary elections in Belarus at 77.22%

18 November 2019, 07:25
Preliminary voter turnover during parliamentary elections in Belarus at 77.22%

MINSK. KAZINFORM - According to preliminary data, voter turnout during elections to the seventh-convocation House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus stands at 77.22%, BelTA learned from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus.

As of 20:00 voter turnout stood at 79.34% in Brest Oblast, 82.09% in Vitebsk Oblast, 81.38% in Gomel Oblast, 78.69% in Grodno Oblast, 78.95% in Minsk Oblast, 82.3% in Mogilev Oblast, and 63.2% in the city of Minsk. The elections have been recognized as valid in all the 110 constituencies. The polling stations closed their doors at 20:00. Vote count is now in progress.

Belarus   Elections  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region