Preliminary results: 77.18% of Kazakhstanis cast their votes for amending Constitution

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Referendum Commission announced the preliminary results of the national referendum held in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

77.18% of the citizens of Kazakhstan voted for the amendments to the Constitution, while 18.66% cast negative votes, 2.58% of ballots were annulled, and 1.58% of ballots were not taken into account.