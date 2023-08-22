Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Preliminary cause of coal mine fire in Karaganda region announced

    22 August 2023, 10:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Emergencies Syrym Sharipkhanov named a preliminary cause of the fire on the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, a conveyor belt caught fire, which then spread on the coal bed. The firefighters are working in the condition unsuitable for breathing, in poor visibility and high temperatures. «Extinguishing fire in the mine is not easy. There are certain technologies. The fire is localized after the installation of gypsum partitions,» said Sharipkhanov on the sidelines of the Cabinet’s meeting.

    The Minister refused to forecast further situation.

    As reported, the fire broke out on a conveyor belt of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine on August 17 at 10:05 am. 227 workers were underground at the moment. 222 of them were safely evacuated. Five miners died. Their bodies were lifted to surface and identified.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Karaganda region Government of Kazakhstan Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo