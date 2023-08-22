Preliminary cause of coal mine fire in Karaganda region announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Emergencies Syrym Sharipkhanov named a preliminary cause of the fire on the Kazakhstanskaya coal mine in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

According to him, a conveyor belt caught fire, which then spread on the coal bed. The firefighters are working in the condition unsuitable for breathing, in poor visibility and high temperatures. «Extinguishing fire in the mine is not easy. There are certain technologies. The fire is localized after the installation of gypsum partitions,» said Sharipkhanov on the sidelines of the Cabinet’s meeting.

The Minister refused to forecast further situation.

As reported, the fire broke out on a conveyor belt of Kazakhstanskaya coal mine on August 17 at 10:05 am. 227 workers were underground at the moment. 222 of them were safely evacuated. Five miners died. Their bodies were lifted to surface and identified.