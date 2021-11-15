Go to the main site
    Pregnant women, nursing moms get immunized against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

    15 November 2021, 15:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pregnant women and nursing mothers are being vaccinated against the coronavirus infection since early morning in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, a source at the city’s public healthcare department told Kazinform correspondent.

    «35,100 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to Nur-Sultan city as the country authorized the vaccine for use in teens 12 through 18 years of age as well as pregnant women and nursing mothers,» said secretary of the Nur-Sultan public healthcare department Aigerim Ardakkyzy.

    According to her, there are about 5,000 pregnant women, 20,000 nursing mothers and 63,000 teens aged 12 and more in the Kazakh capital.

    Ms Ardakkyzy stressed that the first two categories of Nur-Sultan residents – pregnant women and nursing mothers – have been getting vaccinated in the city since early Monday morning.

    As for teenagers, they can get vaccinated at healthcare facilities, vaccination rooms as well as schools. Of course, written consent of their parents and legal guardians is required.

    One of residents of Nur-Sultan city Alfiya Alibekova who happens to be a nursing mom said she decided to get vaccinated to protect her children from the coronavirus infection.

    «We all know that the coronavirus infection is very contagious and has some severe consequences. So this is why I decided to get inoculated to protect my kids from the virus. It is my responsibility as a mom of two kids,» she said Monday.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

