    Pregnant woman infected with COVID-19 dies in Aktobe region

    29 June 2020, 15:59

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – A pregnant woman diagnosed with the coronavirus infection died in Aktobe city on Sunday, local authorities have confirmed, Kazinform reports.

    According to adviser to the governor of Aktobe region Asset Kaliyev, the woman who died at the regional infectious hospital had pneumonia and respiratory failure. It hasn’t revealed how many months she was along.

    In total, some 1,000 people diagnosed with pneumonia are currently being treated at hospitals across Aktobe region. 27 people are at the intensive case units.

    So far, 47 people have died of pneumonia in Aktobe region since the beginning of June.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

