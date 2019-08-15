Pregnant snow leopard caught by camera trap in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Press Secretary of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Saken Dildakhmet posted a photo and a video of a rare snow leopard on his Facebook account.

«A female snow leopard capturedby a camera trap in Almaty region, in the territory of a hunting entity ofTabigat Kazakhstan Union of Hunters and Fishermen. The snow leopard seems to be pregnant,» SakenDildakhmet's Facebook post reads.

According to him, the video wasshot in summer 2019. In his words, the local hunting service uses more than 70camera traps in their work.

















