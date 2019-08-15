Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Ecology

    Pregnant snow leopard caught by camera trap in Kazakhstan

    15 August 2019, 14:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Press Secretary of the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Saken Dildakhmet posted a photo and a video of a rare snow leopard on his Facebook account.

    «A female snow leopard capturedby a camera trap in Almaty region, in the territory of a hunting entity ofTabigat Kazakhstan Union of Hunters and Fishermen. The snow leopard seems to be pregnant,» SakenDildakhmet's Facebook post reads.

    According to him, the video wasshot in summer 2019. In his words, the local hunting service uses more than 70camera traps in their work.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Environment Interesting facts and stories
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region