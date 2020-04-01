Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Precipitations expected in most part of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 April 2020, 07:48
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set today, April 1, to face precipitations, while the country’s east and northeast are to enjoy weather without precipitations, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, wind up to 15-20 m/s are to hit Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.

Strong wind gusting up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s is forecast to roll through Kyzylorda region.

Wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in Almaty region.

Fog and wind are predicted to blanket today East Kazakhstan in the morning and nighttime.

High wind is also forecast to sweep through Pavlodar, Atyrau regions while Mangistau, Kostanay and Karaganda regions are to wake up to foggy streets.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
