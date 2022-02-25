Go to the main site
    Precipitation to douse parts of Kazakhstan

    25 February 2022, 17:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A mix of rain and snow, fog, black ice, and stiff wind are forecast for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    In the last three days of winter Kazakhstan will be doused by precipitation, especially the northern part of the country. Chances of blizzard will be high in the north of the country.

    Only southern Kazakhstan will see weather mostly without precipitation on 26-28 February.

    Temperature will dip as low as -3, -15°C in northwest and -5, -20°C in the north of the country. Eastern and central Kazakhstan will see mercury dropping to -3, -18°C and -13, -25°. Temperature is expected to climb to +5, +10°C in the south of the country.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

